Sheffield Wednesday considering defender after leaving Premier League club

The 19-year-old centre back signed for Burnley in 2022 from Irish side, Cobh Ramblers, and faced the Owls’ U18s in a 2-1 Wednesday win towards the backend of the season, however he’s now keen to seal the next chapter of his career as he spends time at Middlewood Road.

Otegbayo, who stands at a towering 6'4”, helped the young Owls beat his former club on Tuesday afternoon as the U21s saw off the Clarets with a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Adam Alimi-Adetoro and Mackenzie Maltby – and it wasn’t his first outing in blue and white.

It remains to be seen how much longer the big defender will be given to showcase his talents in S6 before a decision is made, however the fact that he’s played a handful of games so far would suggest that Wednesday have liked the look of him to some extent.

Many young Owls have made the step up to senior level this season under Danny Röhl with Bailey Cadamarteri now a fully-fledged first team member and several others such as Pierce Charles, Joey Phuthi, Gui Siqueira, Rio Shipston and Sam Reed all getting minutes at various times. It's a good sign for their fellow youngsters hoping for opportunities of their own.