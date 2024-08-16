Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday are certainly not finished in the transfer market, and a new potential target has surfaced - Tottenham Hotspur’s Alfie Devine.

The Owls have had a busy summer in Danny Röhl’s first big transfer window, signing 10 players so far as the German looks to build a side capable of improving on last season’s Championship placing.

They’ve got off to a fine start with wins over Plymouth Argyle in the league and Hull City in the Carabao Cup, and this weekend their attentions turn to Sunderland in a game that may well be the first major test of the work that has been done since the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Wednesday are in the process of trying to find more space in their squad by offloading players - both permanent and on loan - in order to bolster their squad further, with Mallik Wilks the latest to depart after he joined Rotherham United in League One for the upcoming season.

A number of names are believed to be being considered by Röhl, and The Star understands that one of them that has been mentioned is Spurs youngster, Devine, who has been part of the club’s preseason at first team level recently since his loan spell with Plymouth came to an end, however it is thought that they are open to the idea of him heading out on a temporary basis once again for 2024/25.

Devine is a long-serving England youth international having represented his country at various levels - winning the 2022 U19 European Championships - and last year was drafted into Gareth Southgate’s squad at one point after an injury to Bukayo Saka.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder, who also played out wide on occasion for the Pilgrims last season, featured against Bayern Munich this month as Ange Postecoglou prepares his side for the upcoming Premier League campaign.