Sheffield Wednesday fans have unsurprisingly sold out their ticket allocation for the trip to Luton Town later this month.

Wednesday’s form may have taken a bit of a dip since that opening day victory over Plymouth Argyle, but away from home their supporters have never wavered - selling out all of them so far.

When it was announced that a relatively small amount of tickets would be available for their game at Kenilworth Road on September 21st it was always thought that the tickets wouldn’t make general sale, something that has now proven to be true. They didn’t even make the fifth phase of sales.

The club confirmed the news, saying, “The Owls’ ticket allocation for our trip to Luton on Saturday 21 September (3:00pm) has sold out. We received 1,344 tickets for the Championship clash at Kenilworth Road. Thank you, as always, for your support!”

With the Hatters’ ground unable to hold many more away fans it’s unlikely that this allocation will change between now and the fixture in a few weeks’ time, and those that have managed to get their hands on tickets will be hoping to see a first win for the Owls at the stadium since 1989.

Meanwhile there has still been no news on when tickets for the next away game - against Blackpool in the Carabao Cup on September 17th - will go on sale, but no doubt Wenesdayites will be quick to snap them up as well as Danny Röhl’s side head over to face Steve Bruce’s Tangerines for a spot in the next round of the competition.