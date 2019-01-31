Sheffield Wednesday confirm TWO new loan signings from Newcastle United 

Sheffield Wednesday trebled their transfer deadline day business with the confirmation that Newcatle United pair Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons has joined on.

Left back Lazaar and winger Aarons have moved from the North East to South Yorkshire on a temporary deal until the end of the season.

New Owls loan signing from Newcastle Rolando Aarons.......Pic Steve Ellis

Morocco international Lazaar headed to Newcastle in the summer of 2016 from Palermo but has struggled to force his ways into Rafa Benitez's plans. The left-sided player has spent the first half of the season in the Magpies Under-23 side and has not played a senior match.

Aarons, meanwhile, has also been frozen out at St James' Park. The 23-year-old, a graduate of the club's youth system, returned from a loan spell at Czech side Slovan Liberec last month.

But the speedy winger was not included in either the Magpies' 25-man Premier League squad or the reserve-team list back in September.

Wednesday earlier added Dominic Iorfa on a permanent deal from Wolves.