Sheffield Wednesday confirm third summer signing - watch musical announcement video

Sheffield Wednesday have announced the third signing of their summer - and the first for which a fee has been paid - in the form of Tunisia international Yan Valery.

The versatile right-back joins goalkeeper Ben Hamer and left-back Max Lowe on the list of new additions at the club as further work goes on to mould the squad closer to Danny Röhl’s liking. The deal goes through on an ‘undisclosed fee’ basis after Wednesday and Valery’s former club Angers agreed a deal last week.

An attack-minded defender, Valery can also operate in midfield or on the right of a back three. He rejoins Röhl after the pair spent time together at Southampton, where he made 43 Premier League appearances before stepping out in both the top tier and second tier in France. He leaves Angers having achieved promotion to Ligue 1 last season.

The Star understands the opportunity to reunite with Röhl was a key factor in Valery’s decision to join the Owls amid interest from big European clubs Montpellier and Standard Liege. Valery also made clear in a recent interview with French media that his preference was to come back into English football after two years away.

A former France youth international, he has made eight appearances for Tunisia having changed allegiance to make his senior debut in 2022. Alongside experiences in the Premier League and in France, Valery has played in the Championship courtesy of a short loan stint with Birmingham City in 2021.