Sheffield Wednesday confirm retained list as seven Owls are offered new deals
A big summer is on the horizon for Wednesday as they head into another transition period, with a number of players leaving the club over the summer.
On top of the seven players who have been offered new deals, all seven loan players will of course return to their parent clubs - however there is hope that they will be able to get James Beadle, Iké Ugbo and Ian Poveda back at Hillsborough next season. Options, meanwhile, have been exercised on Callum Paterson and Marvin Johnson.
Many fans have been waiting for the retained list to be released so that they can draw a line under the recent campaign, and that has now been released by the club this afternoon.
A statement from the club read, “The Owls can confirm our retained list following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season Barry Bannan, Cameron Dawson, Di’Shon Bernard, Dominic Iorfa, Liam Palmer, Will Vaulks and Josh Windass have been offered new contracts, while Wednesday have exercised options to retain Marvin Johnson and Callum Paterson...
“Loanees James Beadle, Momo Diaby, Ashley Fletcher, Jeff Hendrick, Kristian Pedersen, Ian Poveda and Iké Ugbo return to their parent clubs. The Owls would like to thank all departing players for their services and we wish them the very best for the future.”
Manager, Danny Röhl, is due to meet Dejphon Chansiri to discuss the future of the club, and he’ll be hoping that those who have been offered new deals can get them wrapped up early enough so that they don’t drag on into his preseason.