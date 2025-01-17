Sheffield Wednesday confirm plans for Sheffield United fans ahead of derby clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday have discussed their plans on where to sit their Sheffield United visitors ahead of the return of the Steel City derby to Hillsborough in March - along with the likely allocation.

The honours lie with the high-flying Blades at current, with a Tyrese Campbell winner earning a narrow 1-0 win over Wednesday at Bramall Lane back in November. The Owls will be looking to level up the points aggregate for a match scheduled for Saturday March 15 - though that date is all but guaranteed to change for live television coverage.

The November clash was the first derby in the city for over five years and drew headlines off the field as well as off it, with members of both sets of supporters drawing criticism for their conduct. One Wednesday supporter was fined £300 and given a football banning order for mocking the death of Blades hero George Baldock, while some United fans were pictured spitting and throwing objects into the Owls allocation. There were further incidents outside the ground.

The two-tier set-up of the away end at Hillsborough opened up questions as to where visiting United supporters would be placed in the ground for what will be a sell-out S6 leg. Wednesday General Manager Alastair Wilson has confirmed that the Blades will be set up in the upper tier of the West Stand, but that provisions would be made to extend a keen distance between the two sets of fans. The suggestion was that the Blades would receive the same 2,417-strong allocation that was given to Wednesday in S2.

Speaking at Wednesday evening’s fan forum at Hillsborough stadium, Wilson said: “We have to give them a minimum number of tickets and the lower capacity is a lot less than that minimum. What we will do is give them the same amount that they gave us for Bramall Lane and we’ll position them back to row so they’re on row seven or eight upwards. And of course we will have home fans in the lower tier.

“So they will be further away than where they were to you guys at Bramall Lane, there will be quite a distance between the fans.”