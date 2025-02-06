Sheffield Wednesday confirm new arrival after successful trial period

Ryo Hatsuse has joined Sheffield Wednesday as a free agent

Sheffield Wednesday have finally confirmed the signing of Japanese full back Ryo Hatsuse.

The free agent has been in England for the past month and it was exclusively revealed by The Star at the time, that Wednesday were allowing the 27-year-old the opportunity to impress with the view to a potential signing.

While transfer window closed on Monday night, Hatsuse’s status as a free agent meant that Wednesday could wait until beyond the deadline to register the former Vissel Kobe player.

Hatsuse has spent the last five seasons in Kobe, helping them to two J1 League titles along the way and this will be his first foray outside of Japan.

The defender’s arrival fills Wednesday’s 25-man squad and the club have until midday on Friday for all registration forms to go through if Hatsuse is to make his debut against West Brom at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

