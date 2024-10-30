Sheffield Wednesday confirm major injury blow - 'months out' diagnosis

Sheffield Wednesday are set to be without defender Akin Famewo for the long term after the in-form defender was the subject of scans following an injury sustained at Portsmouth on Friday.

The former Norwich City defender has started Wednesday’s last eight matches in the Championship, earning rave reviews for impressive performances on the left of their back three. He would have started the campaign in the Owls line-up ahead of Di’Shon Bernard were it not for a small injury picked up on the eve of the season - he had to sit out their opening three fixtures.

And now football has dealt another cruel blow to the 25-year-old, with scans since his 29th minute exit at Fratton Park showing he is seriously injured and will spend ‘months’ out of contention. “No, it is not good,” Röhl told The Star following their penalty shoot-out exit from the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening. “We speak about months at the moment. It is a big one.”

The news serves as a blow to the Owls, who have Famewo’s fellow defender Michael Ihiekwe on the side lines with an Achilles injury - though he isn’t expected to be out for too long. In the Tuesday cup match at Brentford, Max Lowe deputised on the left of Wednesday’s back three behind Marvin Johnson.

Röhl expressed his pride in his side’s performance against the Premier League side, who took the lead early doors through Kevin Schade before Wednesday battled back to equalise with a Djeidi Gassama stunner. The Owls wrestled momentum in the match, which saw the German boss make nine changes to his line-up, but ultimately fell 5-4 on penalties.