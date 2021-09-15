Sheffield Wednesday confirm key detail change for cup clash

The Owls are scheduled to make the trip to Nottinghamshire on Tuesday October 5 in their second clash of the competition, having already brushed past Newcastle United’s under-21 side with a confident 3-0 win at Hillsborough.

They’ll also face Harrogate Town at Hillsborough on Tuesday November 9, with kick-off already scheduled for 7pm.

Darren Moore has already spoken about Wednesday’s desire to take the competition seriously.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday play at Mansfield Town next month.

A statement by Sheffield Wednesday wrote: “The Owls head to Mansfield Town on Tuesday 5 October for the next group stage Papa John’s Trophy fixture.

“Kick-off for the clash against the Stags at the One Call Stadium was originally set for 7.45pm but will now take place at 7.00pm.

“Wednesday defeated Newcastle United Under-21s 3-0 at Hillsborough last month in our first Group H outing.