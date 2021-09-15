Sheffield Wednesday confirm key detail change for cup clash
The kick-off time of Sheffield Wednesday’s Papa Johns Trophy clash with Mansfield has been switched.
The Owls are scheduled to make the trip to Nottinghamshire on Tuesday October 5 in their second clash of the competition, having already brushed past Newcastle United’s under-21 side with a confident 3-0 win at Hillsborough.
They’ll also face Harrogate Town at Hillsborough on Tuesday November 9, with kick-off already scheduled for 7pm.
Darren Moore has already spoken about Wednesday’s desire to take the competition seriously.
A statement by Sheffield Wednesday wrote: “The Owls head to Mansfield Town on Tuesday 5 October for the next group stage Papa John’s Trophy fixture.
“Kick-off for the clash against the Stags at the One Call Stadium was originally set for 7.45pm but will now take place at 7.00pm.
“Wednesday defeated Newcastle United Under-21s 3-0 at Hillsborough last month in our first Group H outing.
“Meanwhile, Mansfield were beaten 3-1 on the road against Harrogate in their first group game.”