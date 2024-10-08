Sheffield Wednesday confirm impressive Portsmouth ticket news for long Owls trip
It’s a long trip for Wednesday as they head down to Fratton Park later this month, made even more inopportune given the fact that it will take place on a Friday evening after being selected for Sky Sports coverage, but once again Owls fans have done their thing and filled up the space they’ve been given.
Wednesday confirmed the news after tickets went to general sale this week, saying, “Away tickets for the Owls’ trip to Portsmouth on Friday 25 October have sold out. Wednesday were allocated 2,171 tickets for the Fratton Park clash, all of which sold out after reaching general sale on Tuesday morning.
“As tickets reached general sale, the long-distance Owls ticket scheme was not required for this fixture. Should any tickets be returned, they will be available to purchase via our online ticket site. Thank you for your support!”
It’s the latest in a list of sold out away days for Wednesdayites so far this season, with fans turning up in their numbers to support Danny Röhl and his side as they seek to climb up the league table - and they’re already racked up quite a few miles despite the 2024/25 campaign still being in it’s infancy.
Wednesday have two home games, against Burnley and Swansea City, before the trip down south, and after that they have a visit to Brentford in the Carabao Cup to contend with in an attempt to reach the next round of that competition by beating Premier League opposition.
