Sheffield Wednesday confirm goalkeeper's extended absence from Hillsborough
Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that one of their goalkeepers will be having an extended period away from the club.
Luke Jackson joined Gainsborough Trinity last month on a short-term loan deal in the PitchingIn Northern Premier League, and now it has been confirmed that he has had his spell away extended until mid-January.
A statement from the club read, "Goalkeeper Luke Jackson has extended his loan spell with Gainsborough Trinity. The shot-stopper first joined Trinity in October on a one-month loan deal and will now stay at the club until 20 January.
"Jackson has made six appearances in total for the Holy Blues, including five unbeaten league outings. The one defeat came in the FA Trophy at home against Guiseley.
"With three wins and two draws from Jackson’s five league appearances, the Wednesday man kept his first clean sheet in Gainsborough’s 1-0 win over Lancaster City last time out."
This comes after it was confirmed that his U21 teammate, Jay Glover, left the club for Spennymoor Town on loan on Tuesday, the 20-year-old going on to make his debut in a defeat to Curzon Ashton later that night.