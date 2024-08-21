Sheffield Wednesday confirm extra tickets after sell-out away fixture

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More Sheffield Wednesday fans have been given the chance to make a rare trip to Grimsby Town this month.

The Owls take on the Mariners in the second round of the Carabao Cup on August 27th, a game that will signal the first meeting of the two sides since back in 2004. Wednesday haven’t beaten them, meanwhile, since 2001.

Originally the visitors were given a ticket allocation of 1,180 seats for the fixture, but as many fans rushed to get to a ground that they haven’t been able to tick off for many years they were snapped up before making it to general sale, leaving many disappointed.

There was good news on Wednesday, however, as the club confirmed that they had been given an extra 600 in the away end at Blundell Park, taking the full tally to 1,780 when they do inevitably sell out once again after going on sale at 5pm yesterday.

Michele Di Piedi scored the winner the last time that the Owls managed to beat Grimsby away from home, doing so in a 1-0 victory that proved to be the only win in their first 12 matches in Division 1 following relegation from the Premier League. They’ve played only eight times since then, claiming the spoils just once.

Danny Röhl is expected to field a very different team in Lincolnshire on the back of this weekend’s big clash with Leeds United, however the second string got the job done against Hull City and Röhl will be hoping for more of the same when they return to cup action.