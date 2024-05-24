Sheffield Wednesday confirm extension to Danny Röhl contract after survival heroics

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the tying-down of manager Danny Röhl to a new contract with the club in news that will excite the club’s supporter base.

The Star has reported talks between Röhl, Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri and representatives throughout the last weeks, with discussions having stepped on apace since Championship survival was secured with a last day win at Sunderland earlier this month.

A club announcement confirmed the contract to be ‘long-term’. It is understood that the new agreement will run until the summer of 2027, with his previous deal only running until 2025. Both Röhl and Chansiri have expressed their ‘delight’ at the successful completion of the new deal, the German boss speaking of the ambition to go on and achieve in the Championship next season.

Talks between the two parties are understood to have been positive throughout, with Röhl describing discussions with Chansiri as ‘very good’ in an interview with German media this week. In various press conferences towards the end of the campaign the Owls boss spoke about the need for strategy and technical assurances that would allow Wednesday to go ‘to the next level’.