Sheffield Wednesday confirm exits as six youngsters depart Hillsborough this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that six young players will be leaving the club this summer.

The season came to an end for both the U18s and U21s this month after both age groups finished third in their respective Professional Development League tables, and there were always going to be changes as decisions were made on those who would and wouldn’t be sticking around for the 2024/25 campaign.

It was previously reported by The Star that a handful of U21s in particular would be on their way onto pastures new, and that has now been confirmed in a statement released by the club this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement, published on the club’s official website, read, “Adam Alimi-Adetoro, Luke Cook, Jay Glover and Luke Jackson are released... Tyrell Dawes and Carlos Rodrigues are released following the end of their scholarships... Sheffield Wednesday would like to place on record our thanks to those leaving Hillsborough and wish the players all the best for the future.”

It remains to be seen when the retained list for the club’s senior ranks will be announced, but with players having to be informed by the third Saturday of May - this weekend - whether they will be offered new deals or not, it’s thought that it may not be too long until Danny Röhl’s decisions are made public.