Sheffield Wednesday confirm end of Alex Mighten loan - heads back to Nottingham Forest

The Sheffield Wednesday changing room is one body lighter after confirmation that young Nottingham Forest loanee Alex Mighten would return to his parent club.

The Star revealed on Tuesday morning that Mighten was set to leave the Owls having made only nine League One appearances this season.

In what was described as a season-long loan, it was believed that both clubs had the option of triggering a clause that would see the England youth international’s time at S6 come to an end.

A Wednesday statement confirming the news read: “Alex Mighten has returned to parent club Nottingham Forest.

“The 20-year-old joined the Owls on loan in August and made 16 appearances in all competitions.

“Mighten scored two goals during his time at Hillsborough, the first in our Emirates FA Cup victory over Morecambe and then in league action away at Accrington.

