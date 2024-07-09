Sheffield Wednesday complete striker signing - interesting details revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday have completed their latest signing as young striker Charlie McNeill joins after leaving Man Utd.

As reported by BBC Sheffield, The Star understands ex-Manchester United starlet Charlie McNeill, 20, has completed a free transfer deal to join Sheffield Wednesday that they and welcomed him into their pre-season training camp at St George’s Park on Tuesday.

It’s well publicised that the striker, who boasts a remarkable scoring record at youth level with both Manchester City and the Old Trafford giants, spent time training at Middlewood Road as part of an experience-building programme during Darren Moore’s time at the club.

But The Star can reveal that McNeill since spent time in Wednesday training in recent months as Röhl and his coaching staff - as well as the player himself - took a closer look at the potential of a future deal ahead of his United release. The talented former England youth international is said to have been impressed by the methods of the coaching team and amid interest from Serie A and the MLS saw a switch to S6 as his preference.

The Star understands that having agreed a deal, McNeill undertook the first part of his Wednesday medical in Leeds on Tuesday morning before making the trip down to St George’s Park to join up with his new teammates and complete the switch. Wednesday are midway through the first of their two pre-season training camps ahead of a trip to a training camp in Germany that will see them hop over the border into Austria for friendlies against RB Salzburg and Werder Bremen.