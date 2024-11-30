Sheffield Wednesday have announced the signing of former Bradford City youngster Junior Donald Kamwa after a successful trial period.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fast-footed attacker, who can play across the front three but was used most often on the left in the youth ranks at Bradford, has spent time at Middlewood Road in recent weeks after he was drafted in to cover injuries. He first featured in an Owls squad for the under-21 Steel City Derby six weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kamwa, 18, has continued to feature since and has done enough to earn a professional deal at S6. Released by Bradford in the summer, he was previously a key man in West Yorkshire and at the age of 16 was being tracked by Premier League clubs. A contract at Wednesday offers him the opportunity to kick on.

“I’m delighted, I’ve worked hard for it,” Kamwa told club media. “I’ve been waiting to get my first professional contract and it’s a proud day for me and my family, and now I want to push on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been here for a few weeks and the boys have helped me adapt and get into it. The coaches and players have taken me in really well, so I’m really happy with how it’s going. I think I bring something different to the team, I’m a direct winger and I like to use tricks, beat my man and create chances. I want to push on now with the 21s and see where that takes me.”

Outgoing Academy Manager Steven Haslam added: “Junior is a young player who’s been on trial with us for a few weeks now, so we’ve seen him in close quarters. He’s an attacking player, capable of playing off both flanks and he adds to what we have at Under-21 level.

“He’s integrated himself into the club very well and the aim now is for him to kick on. We’re looking forward to working with him and seeing how he develops in the future.”