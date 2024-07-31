Sheffield Wednesday complete goalkeeper signing as new arrival revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday have signed young goalkeeper, Killian Barrett, for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign.

Wednesday took the young stopper with them to their recent preseason camp at St. George’s Park so that he could spend some time around the first team, and he then joined the U21s for their time in York as they prepare for the season ahead in the Professional Development League.

Now it has been announced that the former Binfield goalkeeper has joined the ranks at Middlewood Road, and he’ll be looking to try and kick on following his first steps into professional football.

The club confirmed today, “Sheffield Wednesday have added young goalkeeper Killian Barrett to the ranks ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. The 20-year-old has signed his first professional contract with Wednesday after a successful trial period over the summer.

“The Irishman first moved to England in 2020 and spent the following years competing in non-league football down in the south of the country. Following rapid development in the lower leagues, Barrett came on the radar of the Owls and first team goalkeeper coach Sal Bibbo.

“After a three-week trial period that took in stints with the first team and Under-21s, the shot-stopper has put pen to paper to commit to Wednesday.”

