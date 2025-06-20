Sheffield Wednesday have submitted their confirmation statement for 2025 with Companies House.

It was confirmed today that the document, which was actually due on June 17th, had been filed, with the next one now due at the same time – June 17th – next year. There are no automatic financial penalties for failing to file a confirmation statement on time, only if one isn’t submitted at all, and a 14-day grace period is applied anyway.

Aside from the details such as name, company number and confirmation statement date, the only other notes in the document read:

- “The company confirms that its intended future activities are lawful.”

- I confirm that all information required to be delivered by the company to the registrar in relation to the confirmation period concerned either has been delivered or is being delivered at the same time as the confirmation statement.

- Authenticated. This form was authorised by one of the following: Director, Secretary, Person Authorised, Charity Commission Receiver and Manager, CIC Manager, Judicial Factor

What a ‘confirmation statement’ means

All of this is perfectly normal, explains Dr Dan Plumley, Principal Lecturer in Sport Finance at Sheffield Hallam University. It’s just something that is done every year – and wouldn’t even be noted, probably, if it wasn’t for the Owls’ current plight.

“A confirmation statement is an annual filing with Companies House that confirms the accuracy of a company's information on the public record,” he told The Star. “It has to be filed each year, even if there have been no changes to the company makeup and structure.

“It essentially verifies that the details held by Companies House about the company are up-to-date. This includes information about the company's registered office address, officers, business activities (SIC code), share capital, and shareholders.”

At the time of writing Wednesday remain under embargo due to the non-payment of players, with that embargo to be lifted whenever payments are fulfilled.