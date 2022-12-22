Sheffield Wednesday supporters will hope to see the competitive return of key man George Byers sooner rather than later as the Owls look to get back to their best when it comes to goal threat.

The midfield maestro marked-off the next stage of his comeback from a foot injury that has kept him out since October by playing an hour of the behind-closed-doors friendly win over Doncaster Rovers on Wednesday afternoon.

As has been the case with similar length lay-offs this season, it could well be that Byers is subjected to a ‘slow and steady’ comeback period in which pitch time is incrementally built up before he is openly considered for a first team return.

But speaking to swfc.co.uk in the moments after the end of the match, the former Swansea City man seemed hopeful of a more imminent comeback.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers is on the comeback trail from injury.

“It’s good to get going again in a game situation, to get some good minutes in the legs,” he said. “It felt good.

“It was important to be in a game situation again and we’ve obviously got a busy period coming up so it was good to get those match minutes and I feel ready to go.”

After a period of relative calm on the fixture schedule, Wednesday make the trip to Fleetwood Town on Boxing Day – the first of four matches in 20 days.

Elsewhere in the Doncaster comeback stakes, Dennis Adeniran was able to play 70 minutes as was Akin Famewo. All came through the run-out unscathed.

There was no sign of club captain Barry Bannan, who sat out of the weekend’s goalless draw with Oxford United his a hamstring issue.

“The match situations give you different things to deal with than training,” Byers continued. “Training can be a bit stop, start with different drills and all that, so it’s about the consistency of the minutes in. I really enjoyed it.

“I’ve ticked another box there and I feel ready to go now for the busy period coming up.