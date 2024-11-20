Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday striker, Michael Smith, believes that the international break has offered everyone a chance to reflect on the Steel City derby defeat.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though disappointed with the result, many Wednesdayites came away from the 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United not overly disheartened by the display from their team, and Danny Röhl’s comments afterwards suggested that he was also pleased with a number of elements of the clash at Bramall Lane.

Wednesday have been consistently inconsistent in the Championship so far this season, and have had differing outcomes in every league game that they’ve played since losing back-to-back games in August, and Smith thinks that the last couple of weeks has seen the team come back hungry to put things right and start climbing up the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Star this week, ‘Smudga’ said, “Derbies are special games to play in, really intense, and afterwards we had the debrief of it with the manager going through what he was and wasn’t happy with. It would’ve been nice to have a game straight away, but on the other hand it is also nice to go away and reflect on not just the derby but the last block of games and where you are personally.

"So it’s always nice to get away for your own headspace, and I always feel like you come back a bit hungrier - personally and as a group. Training has been really intense, really tough, but you can tell that the lads have got the bit between their teeth to try and put the derby result right and previous results as well.”

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Wednesday face Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon as they return to action at Hillsborough in search of three important points, and after missing out on a starting berth over in S2 he’ll be desperate to get back in at S6 and try to add to his goal tally for the season so far.