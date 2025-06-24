A former Sheffield Wednesday coach has joined up with his old Hillsborough boss after leaving a managerial role in January.

Steve Bruce was appointed to the top job at Hillsborough in January 2019 but delayed stepping into the role while he recovered from surgery and personal issues on holiday in the Caribbean. His trusted assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence assumed responsibility for first team management in the intervening period and stayed on with Bruce until his controversial exit to Newcastle United some months later.

Clemence, a former Premier League midfielder and son of former England international goalkeeper Ray, followed his mentor to Newcastle and later West Bromwich Albion before spreading his wings into management with Gillingham and Barrow. He was sacked by the League Two club in January following a poor run of form.

Sheffield Wednesday are among Stephen Clemence's former clubs. Inage: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Now, the 47-year-old has stepped back into Bruce’s coaching staff, this time at Blackpool. The Tangerines have a handful of personnel links with Wednesday with former Owls recruitment chief David Downes in situ and Michael Ihiekwe having made the move to Bloomfield Road following the expiry of his Owls deal earlier this summer.

Speaking to club media as part of his unveiling, Clemence said: “It’s great to be back in the game and to be working alongside the gaffer, the rest of the staff and the players. I’ve both played and worked alongside the gaffer for a number of years now, and have enjoyed some great moments, not least the three promotions we have shared. I’m really happy to be joining Blackpool and looking forward to the future.”

