Sheffield Wednesday coach, Chris Powell, has paid homage to Sven-Göran Eriksson after his passing this week.

It was sadly confirmed on Monday that the former England manager, who was the first foreigner at the helm of the Three Lions, had died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, and his death was met with floods of tributes across the footballing world.

For Powell, Eriksson was the man who handed him his international debut back in 2001, and it’s something that the popular Owls figure will never forget – he also spoke highly of the Swede as a person on top of his footballing abilities.

“To represent your country is the pinnacle of anyone’s career,” he said on Twitter today. “And he made that dream come true for me… The calmest, most composed and impressive man I’ve ever come across in football.

“A true gentleman who loved his life, people, AND football. Rest well, SGE.”

Powell went on to earn five England caps in total between 2001 and 2002 – all under Eriksson – before going on to work within the international setup at St. George’s Park years later once his playing days had come to an end. He also spent time as part of Leicester City’s technical team during the Swede’s time at the Walkers Stadium.