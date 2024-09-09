Henrik Pedersen is a key and popular member of Sheffield Wednesday’s coaching staff.

The varied experiences and skill sets of Sheffield Wednesday’s coaching team is something that has been spoken about on several occasions since they were carefully pieced together with the arrival of Danny Röhl back in October. And with that comes different personalities.

Each coach plays a huge part in Wednesday’s approach, with individual responsibilities divvied-out depending on each coach’s strengths. Henrik Pedersen, brought to South Yorkshire as one of Röhl’s right-hand men from a management position at Danish top tier club Vendsyssel FF, is believed to have taken on much of the in-possession work in training and is a popular figure among players and staff.

Club captain Barry Bannan lovingly described the Dane as ‘a bit mad’ when asked about his personality last season. The 46-year-old is an open and engaging figure - but is known to be one of the coaches who can hand out a stern word when required. It’s the intensity of Pedersen and the other coaching staff that helps to keep Wednesday’s playing cohort on their toes, believes Bannan’s fellow long-time Wednesday man Dominic Iorfa.

“That's one way to put it,” laughed the defender. “He is a bit mad to be fair, but he's such a nice guy. He's very intense with his football, off the pitch he loves a laugh and loves a joke but once you get him on the training pitch he's very intense and he's got really high standards. It's good, it drives us and it keeps us on our toes as well. You can't afford to be driving into training thinking 'Oh I'm a bit tired today, I need to take it easy', because if sees that he's on your straight away. As a group of players you need that.”

Pedersen’s sometimes firm-but-fair approach fits in nicely with those of his colleagues in the dugout, Iorfa continued. It’s a sentiment that harks back to Röhl’s wish for a blend of styles within his coaching staff - and in the squad itself.

Iorfa said: “Everyone has different personalities. Someone like Powelly is a bit more relaxed and he's not as intense as Henrik is, but he still demands a lot from you in terms of standards, he just does it in a different way. Let's just say he doesn't hand out as many rollickings as Henrik does. I'll put it that way!”