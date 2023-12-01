Sheffield Wednesday coach, Henrik Pedersen, says that he had ‘no doubts’ about becoming an assistant to Danny Röhl at Hillsborough.

The Dane joined the Owls in October as Röhl put together a technical team that he hopes can help steer the club to safety this season, leaving his role as manager of Vendsyssel FF in Denmark where he had been for over two years. It was a move which cost the Owls a reported six-figure fee.

It may have been early into Röhl’s reign that the move happened, but it was certainly no surprise to Pedersen. Speaking in an interview recently he explained that – when the German had been interviewed before – he had already spoken about the possibility of making a switch to Hillsborough.

“It was a little bit funny,” Pedersen told Yorkshire Live. “Because about six months ago we spoke about this prospect, but at the time there was nothing concrete. It was about imagining following him when he became a manager, and I was clear I would like to support and help him be a top manager.

“I had no doubts about moving from head coach to assistant, because our relationship on a professional and friendship level is very close. We like to play football in more or less the exact same way, and in this sense we're from the same education. We have a fantastic connection on different levels and so I thought he was a great coach.

“Of course there's been a big difference (between being a manager and assistant). I came here with one purpose and that's to make Danny strong and bring success here. For the daily work there's not a lot of difference, on matchdays it's Danny standing up there. And on the training ground it's not a big difference because we all have a lot to do.”

Since Röhl and his team’s arrival Wednesday have won just the four points from seven matches, however the progress that’s been made on the field has been clear to see, resulting in a upturn in mood at the club and a swelling of support for the current manager.