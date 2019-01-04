Sheffield Wednesday: Coach Agnew says Owls’ players are geared up to impress as they begin FA Cup quest

Have your say

Steve Agnew says Sheffield Wednesday should be targeting an extended run in the FA Cup this year.

The Owls host Luton Town on Saturday in the third round of the world's oldest cup competition.

GOAL.....Sheffield Wednesday.....Pic Steve Ellis

New assistant boss Agnew was part of the Hull coaching staff, led by Bruce, that reached the final back in 2014.

The Tigers lost 3-2 in extra-time to Arsenal, with current Wednesday player George Boyd coming on as a substitute during that memorable clash.

Looking back at that memorable day at Wembley, Agnew sees no reason why Wednesday cannot go on a run to the latter stages.

"The FA Cup has been diluted in recent years in terms of the bigger clubs having so many games in terms of the Champions League and Europa League, and I get that.

"But equally, speaking to the players this morning they sense 'why can't we go on to a cup run?'

"If you get kind draws along the way then you can end up at Wembley in a semi-final or final.

"That's the position we found ourselves in a couple of years ago at Hull.

"We went on a good run and beat Sheffield United in the semi-final.

"We then went on to play Arsenal in the final at Wembley.

"It was a fantastic day.

"You have to be there to describe it really, the emotions building up to the game.

"We took them to extra-time and I think Ramsey scored the winner in extra-time.

"But it was a fantastic day and it's a fantastic competition to be involved in.

"The players will be looking forward to the game tomorrow.

"Whether it is the league or in the cup, it is all about winning football matches and that's what we want to do.

"That's what we will be striving to do against Luton."

Agnew says that Luton, who are flying high in League One this term, will not be underestimated.

The Hatters arrive at Hillsborough in fine goalscoring form, having notched 49 times already in the league.

Agnew added: "They are very good offensively and they play a certain style.

"They are not to be underestimated at all.

"They have got really good footballers and are capable of scoring goals.

"We will have to be at our best.

"But seeing what I have seen from the players this morning, I think they are up for it and fancy a cup tie and a good crowd and atmosphere at Hillsborough.

"I think it will be an exciting and difficult game but one that we hope we can progress into the next round."