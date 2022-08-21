Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star first reported in June that Wednesday were admirers of Hull City attacker Mallik Wilks and that the 23-year-old was high on the club’s list of transfer priorities as manager Darren Moore set about freshening up a squad that had fallen out of promotion contention at the play-off semi-final stage last season.

In the weeks that have followed the deal has gone back and forth, with Wednesday having agreed outline personal terms with Wilks some time ago, though things have moved on apace in the last few days.

The Star understands a medical was scheduled to take place this weekend and that barring any late hitches to the deal, Wednesday are confident of sealing the deal in the coming days.

Things appear to be moving apace on a deal to bring long-time Sheffield Wednesday transfer target Mallik Wilks to Hillsborough.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means Wilks could join up with the club early this week with home matches against Rochdale and Forest Green Rovers set for this week.

Hull boss Shota Arveladze told reporters after the Tigers’ 5-2 defeat to West Brom on Saturday that Wilks had told him he wanted to leave the club.

Arveladze told the Hull Daily Mail: “He came and said he wants to leave. That's what he said, so, it was very straight. He's already made his decision to leave. That's the reason he's not here because he says he wants to leave.

Pressed on whether a deal to take Wilks to Wednesday was done, the Georgian said: “I haven't asked, but that's what the player said.

“It is about his decision. I was trying to make things better for him, I played him in some games but he wanted to go. If someone wants to go so much, it is difficult to hold on to them."

Should a deal get done and dusted, the former Leeds United man could become the Owls’ 10th signing of the summer transfer window and would satisfy one of Moore’s remaining transfer priorities – an attacking player – heading into the final throes of the window.