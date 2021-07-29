It is understood the Owls are homing in on the signing of Marvin Johnson, who left Middlesbrough earlier this summer and is available on a free transfer.

He was a near ever-present for Championship Boro last season, playing 43 times across all competitions, scoring four times and grabbing six assists.

The signing would be something of a coup for Wednesday as Darren Moore continues his transformation of the squad ahead of what many hope to be a League One promotion push.

The 30-year-old, who is most often utilised on the left but can play as a striker, is no stranger to football in Sheffield having spent the Blades’ 2018/19 promotion season on loan at Bramall Lane.

If completed, Johnson would be the Owls’ second Boro signing in less than a week after midfield man Lewis Wing joined on loan on Tuesday.

Much has been made of Wednesday need to add attacking players to their squad after the departures of the likes of Jordan Rhodes, Adam Reach and Kadeem Harris last month, a need only exacerbated by injury to last season’s top scorer Josh Windass.

QPR loanee Olamide Shodipo has looked a threat throughout preseason and reports have also linked the Owls will a move for former Southampton winger Josh Sims, who played under Moore at Doncaster Rovers last season.