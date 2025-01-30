Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday are looking in good shape to make Stuart Armstrong their first signing of the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old is currently on the books of Vancouver Whitecaps in the Major Soccer League, however it has been much publicised that he could be on his way out of the club amid interest from the Owls as well as Championship rivals, West Bromwich Albion.

It was reported by The Star on Wednesday evening that Danny Röhl’s side had stepped up their attempts to try and land his signature, and now it’s understood that the club are closing in on the former Southampton man and are increasingly confident of getting a deal over the line - possibly even in time for this weekend’s visit of Luton Town.

Armstrong played for the Whitecaps yesterday as they drew with St. Patrick's Athletic FC at the Marbella Football Center as part of their preseason schedule in Europe, coming on at half time to replace Sebastian Berhalter in a game that finished 1-1. But it is now looking likely that it could be his final match for the Canadian outfit.

The exact timeline remains unknown at this point in time, but with the closure of the January transfer window just a few days away the Owls don’t have too long to get deals - like Armstrong’s - signed, sealed and delivered. This one, however, is believed to be the closest at this point in time.

Wednesday’s only bit of major first team business this month so far has been securing the services of Shea Charles for the remainder of the campaign after he was originally recalled by the Saints, however Röhl has made it clear that he wants more bodies through the door as the Owls go in search of a play-off place.