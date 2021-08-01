In an ever-changing first team squad, Darren Moore has already brought in a number of players across the pitch and as revealed by The Star earlier this week, is continuing on his mission to bring in attacking reinforcements with the addition of former Middlesbrough man Marvin Johnson.

So, What’s the latest?

The Star understands that Johnson was in for a medical on Thursday and that barring any late issues, his signing could well be unveiled early this week.

Marvin Johnson is close to signing for Sheffield Wednesday.

The 30-year-old has been out of contract since his four-year stay at Boro ended when his contract finished up this summer.

Late last week reports linked him with a handful of Championship clubs, namely Hull City, Blackpool and Millwall.

What’s he like?

We spoke to Joe Nicholson, Middlesbrough reporter for our sister newspaper the Hartlepool Mail, about what to expect from Johnson.

He said there was a great deal of surprise that Boro – for whom he played 43 times last season – had released him and that he would have expected strong Championship interest.

“Johnson is a player who likes to deliver early crosses into the box,” Nicholson explained.

“Unfortunately, Boro didn’t have a consistent goalscorer last season who could regularly get on the end of Johnson’s deliveries - otherwise the winger would have ended up with more assists.

“The player would probably say his best position is on the left in a 4-3-3 system, yet he’s also adaptable and has the athleticism to play as a wing-back too.”

What’s Moore said? What does this mean for Josh Sims?

Reports have linked Wednesday with a move for free agent Josh Sims, who worked with Moore at Doncaster Rovers.

It remains to be seen whether a deal for fellow winger Johnson ends any possible interest there.

Asked of Wednesday’s upcoming transfer activity on Sunday, Moore told local media: “Close to me means when they get signed on a piece of paper.

“Because they are not signed, as far as I’m concerned we are a million miles away.