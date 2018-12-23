Sheffield Wednesday close to appointing Steve Bruce as manager

Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on the appointment of Steve Bruce as their new manager.

The Star understands the Owls are close to agreeing terms with the former Manchester United defender and there could be an official announcement this week.

Stephen Clemence and Steve Agnew, who have worked with Bruce at previous club Aston Villa, were both spotted in the stands at Hillsborough on yesterday as Wednesday secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Preston North End.

Bruce has been affected by the loss of both parents this year and is believed to want to spend Christmas and New Year with his family before returning to management.

It could mean that his backroom team of Agnew and Clemence join the club first, with Bruce to follow in early 2019.

Bruce, who started his managerial career with Wednesday’s rivals Sheffield United, has been out of work since he was sacked as Aston Villa boss in October.