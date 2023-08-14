News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday close in on signing of Paris Saint-Germain starlet – reports

Sheffield Wednesday are close to signing young winger, Djeidi Gassama, from Paris Saint-Germain according to reports.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 11:11 BST

Gassama has been linked with the Owls for a few weeks now, but after he apparently rejected a move to Hull City and interest grew from Basel in Switzerland there were concerns that a move to England may be off the cards.

That is no longer the case, though, with Mauritanian journalist, Lassana Camara, stating that the teenager is engaging with the Owls about a possible move.

He stated on social media today, “Djeidi Gassama, young hope of PSG, born in Nieleba in Mauritania will engage today with Sheffield Wednesday in England. 19-year-old Djeidi Gassama has scored five goals in his last six games for PSG’s Under-19s and has 18 months left on his current contract with the Paris outfit…

He went on to say that the deal will be a ‘three-year contract with an optional year’, with a ‘bonus €1m and 20% on resale’, adding that ‘the player’s family and advisors are on site’.

Wednesday have had a busy few weeks in the transfer market, and if the Gassama deal gets done then he will be their ninth signing of the summer following Devis Vasquez’s recent arrival as transfer number eight.

The talented teen spent last season on loan with AS Eupen in Belgium where he got two goals and two assists in 19 league games.

