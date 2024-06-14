Sheffield Wednesday close in on first summer signing with move now imminent
It was first reported earlier this month that the Owls were looking to sign the experienced shot-stopper once his contract at Watford came to an end, and it’s understand that the hope is to get him through the door as well as last season’s successful loanee, James Beadle.
Now, with the transfer window officially open, The Star understands that the signing of Hamer is imminent, with the 36-year-old set to be the first permanent signing of Danny Röhl’s managerial career following the loan moves that he completed in the January window.
The arrival of the former Leicester City man will be a welcome one given that, as things stand, Wednesday only have one professional goalkeeper on their books, Pierce Charles, with Beadle having returned to Brighton & Hove Albion and Cameron Dawson - who was offered new terms - looking set to leave.
Hamer will arrive with a well of experience having played at every level of the English Football League as well as making 19 appearances in the Premier League, and he also brings with him added elements such as a prior relationship with both Chris Powell and Sal Bibbo, as well as his ability to speak fluent German.
Wednesday are expected to have a busy summer as Röhl puts together a side capable of improving on last season’s finish, and at present talks are ongoing with regards to new contracts and fresh arrivals as the Owls boss looks to get things in place before they return for preseason in a couple of weeks’ time.
