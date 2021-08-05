The Star reported this week that – amid plenty of rumours – the Sheffield-born forward was one of the names on Moore’s list of potential targets, and now it appears that they’re leading the race for his signature.

Gregory still has one more year left on his Stoke City contract, but it is thought that the Potters are open to the idea of letting him leave following the signing of Sam Surridge – and Wednesday are keen to try and get something done.

The likes of Birmingham City and Derby County – who had the 32-year-old on loan last season – have been linked with a move for him this summer, but The Star understands that he is now close to making a switch back to his home city.

It remains to be seen at this stage whether a deal will get done or not, and things can change rapidly in football, but a player of his experience and capabilities would certainly give Moore a boost in the goalscoring department if it does get over the line.

Gregory has scored 35 goals and has nine assist in 78 League One matches, also scoring three goals in six League One Play-Off games during his time at Millwall in 2015/16 and 2016/17 – getting the assist for the winning goal that sealed promotion to the Championship in 2017.