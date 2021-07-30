Kamberi, 26, is currently on the books of FC St. Gallen in Switzerland, but it has been reported in the country of his birth that they are willing to let him leave – and he was not in the matchday squad for their opening league game last week.

Now, The Star understands, it is thought that Wednesday are closing in on signing the forward as Darren Moore goes in search of a goalscorer that can help spearhead the club’s attempts to get promoted back into the Championship at the first attempt.

The striker is no stranger to British football having spent time with the likes of Rangers, Hibernian and Aberdeen in his career so far, but his next step could be south of the Scottish border if Moore gets his man.

