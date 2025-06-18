Sheffield South East Member of Parliament, Clive Betts, has once more voiced his concerns about the future of Sheffield Wednesday.

Betts, a lifelong Wednesdayite, has previously described the behaviour of Owls chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, as ‘appalling’ after it emerged that there had once again been problems with payment to players, coaches and non-playing staff at Hillsborough, and he has also brought up the the plight of the club in Parliament.

Now, speaking on a Radio Sheffield Wednesday special, the MP has spoken of concerns about Hillsborough as a stadium, the ‘third-rate’ facilities at the club and the current structure under Chansiri.

Sheffield Wednesday’s facilities are ‘third-rate’

“The chairman hasn't got the financial resources to keep the club going as an ongoing business of paying wages and other expenses,” he said. “So what chance have we that he can actually seriously invest in the club going forward?

“I've said as well in Parliament in the last couple of weeks, that there are concerns about Hillsborough as a stadium, and I think we will see shortly the fact that Wednesday are going to have to spend some money potentially on the ground, and then we have the fact that our training facilities, our academy facilities, are third-rate - they really are. That investment is needed to take us forward.

“How many clubs seriously looking to punch their weight in the Championship or hopefully get promoted to the Premier League, who've got no Board of Directors, no Chief Executive, no Director of Football, and no proper training grounds and academy? The club is run down in every respect. So I am concerned, both about the here and now, with people not getting paid wages for the second time within a matter of weeks. Where does that leave us as a club?”

Today, the day after Betts’ interview, it was confirmed that Wednesday are now under a three-window fee restriction as well as their embargo, while Owls in the Park has also been cancelled for this year. Owls fans are in desperate need of good news, but it remains to be seen where that will come from.

