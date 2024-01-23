Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls sit five points back on Huddersfield Town in the first safety spot having lost their last two matches against promotion-hunting opposition in Southampton and Coventry City. The defeats have served as a momentum speedbump after a hugely impressive resurgence has given their survival aspirations life since the appointment of Danny Röhl in October.

Now Clinton Morrison, a prominent EFL pundit with Sky Sports who scored 14 goals in 72 appearances for the Owls between 2012 and 2012, has backed them to get back on track. An upcoming run of fixtures against some fellow strugglers could well make or break their ambition, he warned.

Wednesday play back-to-back matches against Huddersfield and 20th-placed Birmingham City at the turn of February, with so-called 'winnable fixtures' falling before a trip to Rotherham United and the welcoming of transitioning Plymouth Argyle at the turn of March.

"Sheffield Wednesday have a great chance now to stay up, I couldn't see it at the start of the season, I'll be honest with you," he told OLGB. Rohl has come in and I think he's given them a bit of hope. They lost to Southampton (and Coventry) but that’s not a game that is going to keep them up. It's beating the teams that are in and around you that are going to help them survive.

"Danny Rohl coming in for Wednesday has made a massive difference, he has great experience and he’s brought in Chris Powell, a great coach, who knows what he's doing. In my eyes, I think Sheffield Wednesday have got a great chance of surviving.

"They've got a run of games where they play a lot of teams around them and these are the games Wednesday need to win to stay up. But we will have to wait and see. I really hope they stay up, I've got fond memories there, I had two very good years there. I've always had a good relationship with the fans up there, so I hope they do stay up."

Morrison was outspoken about the departure of Darren Moore over the summer and has always kept a close eye on Wednesday, admitting he counts himself as a Wednesdayite after an enjoyable stint with the club. There are players in the changing room that are more than capable of securing the points the club needs, he suggested.

"They're a huge football club but we can say that about a lot of clubs that are in League One," continued the former Republic of Ireland international. "You have to earn the right to be in the Championship. They did ever so well last season under Darren Moore to get up from League One. It took a bit of time but now they're in the Championship, they need to stay there, and then kick on again next season. It's going to be difficult.