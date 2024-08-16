Sheffield Wednesday clash set for huge attendance after sell-out announcement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This weekend’s Championship clash between Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday will be watched by a bumper crowd.

The two sides will face-off at midday on Sunday in a match moved for live Sky television coverage. The shift in date seems not to have put off supporters of either side, however. It was announced earlier this week that the Owls had sold-out their allocation of 2,092 tickets high up in the stands at the Stadium of Light.

And on Thursday evening our colleagues at the Sunderland Echo reported that a whopping 35,793 home tickets have been sold from 37,696 made available. With corporate sales and away fans not included in the 35,793 total, it means the final attendance at the Stadium of Light this weekend will be well over 40,000 - with more to come.

Sunday’s match will be Wednesday’s first return to the Stadium of Light since the last day of last season, when goals from Liam Palmer and Josh Windass sealed a memorable 2-0 win and three points that secured second tier safety.

The Owls’ away day sell-out comes after 29,535 fans attended Wednesday’s opening day win over Plymouth Argyle and all 2,286 away seats were snapped up for their midweek Carabao Cup win at Hull City.