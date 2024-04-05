Sheffield Wednesday clash heading for sell-out as club justify away end controversy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wednesday make the trip to the MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium hoping to claim a vitally important win that could lift them out of the relegation zone for the first time since August. Back-to-back QPR wins have shown the Owls the way and with two points to make up with six matches left in the season, Danny Röhl’s side have every chance of completing a historic survival effort despite their run of four without victory.

QPR announced on Friday morning that only 250 tickets were remaining for the clash and by 11am there was less than 3% capacity available in each of the six sections that had seats remaining.

A small away allocation of 1,816 tickets were released to Wednesday last month, all of which were snapped up within two days of sales. The frugal allocation caused a ripple of disappointment within the Owls fan base given the club had packed out a Loftus Road away end of around 3,000 in recent seasons.