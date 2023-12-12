Careful consideration was given by both club and player when it came to allowing Sheffield Wednesday defender Ciaran Brennan out on loan - and will be given again when deciding his future in January.

The 23-year-old was loaned out to National League Hartlepool United last week and was thrown straight into the action, making his full debut and playing the full match for the north east club in their 5-1 Isuzu FA Trophy win at City of Liverpool on Saturday.

Brennan seemed to be making good progress in terms of senior involvement at Wednesday in League One under Darren Moore and tallies 18 Owls appearances across all first team football. A loan switch to League Two Swindon Town last season ended with a shoulder injury that required surgery and after the likes of Bambo Diaby and Di'Shon Bernard were brought in to strengthen the defence, he was not included in their EFL squad registration list this time out.

The Star understands Brennan could leave the club in January should the right opportunity arise.

"In this case you have to look at what is the best for the player, what is his best step," Owls manager Danny Röhl told The Star when asked on the decision to allow Brennan out on loan and where his future may lie.