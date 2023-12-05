Sheffield Wednesday defender made move for right reasons - could play alongside ex-Owl
Ciaran Brennan has explained some of the reasons behind his loan move to one of the biggest clubs in non-league from Sheffield Wednesday.
The defender has made 18 senior appearances for the Owls, but was squeezed out of the club's 25-man EFL squad registration list and has this season been operating with the under-21 side.
Speculation over a potential move out on loan has been bubbling in the background for some time and on Monday a deal to join National League Hartlepool United on a short-term deal was confirmed. He could line up in defence alongside former Wednesday man Joe Mattock, who is himself on loan at the Suit Direct Stadium from Harrogate Town.
In his opening gambit with Hartlepool's official website, Brennan made clear the move was in hope of getting himself back fit and firing with a run of consistent game time. He hasn't played a senior game since February, when a serious shoulder injury ended his stint on loan with Swindon Town and later required surgery.
"I’m pleased to join Hartlepool United," said the former Republic of Ireland youth international. "It’s a big club and I’m looking forward to playing here. The lads have been very welcoming in training. I want to get a run of games under my belt and I can’t wait to get straight into the thick of things."