A season-ending injury gave Sheffield Wednesday youngster Ciaran Brennan the opportunity to drink in the sights and sounds of the Owls’ promotion - and offered a further taste of what it is to be a Wednesday first team player.

Republic of Ireland youth international Brennan, a lifelong Wednesdayite, disclocated his shoulder while playing on loan at League Two Swindon Town in March.

He was brought back to life at Middlewood Road to conduct his recover programme and watched on from the stands for much of the final weeks of their promotion campaign and indeed the ensuing celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was decided that the 23-year-old would require surgery to ensure a full recovery and though a full recovery from that operation will continue throughout the summer, Brennan told The Star he expects to be fit and firing ahead of an important pre-season return at the end of the month.

Owls boss Darren Moore has said on a number of occasions that the youngster will be given every chance to impress and build towards a place in his first team plans.

“It was key hole surgery,” Brennan said. “It’s just about there now, it’s just about getting my range back and get that strengthened up now. It should be alright in time for pre-season but it’s just about taking every day as it comes.

“I don’t find it daunting at all. I’ve gone through all that being nervous stage a couple of years ago when I first came into the team. I’m through all that and I’ll be ready to go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore was in regular communication with Brennan throughout his time in Wiltshire and was instrumental in the decision to bite the bullet and undertake surgery instead of other routes of action.

The youngster expressed his determination to prove himself and build on his 18 appearances for the Owls seniors so far.

“We spoke when I was away and since I’ve come back,” Brennan continued. “It was a case of deciding whether I needed surgery on my shoulder or not and he encouraged me to get it done. He said: ‘Once it’s done, it’s done. I want you back for pre-season, it’s all up for grabs.’