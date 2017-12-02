Sheffield Wednesday: Christmas period could make or break the Owls’ season, says Glenn Loovens

Glenn Loovens has warned his Owls teammates that their Christmas fixture list could make or break the Championship club’s promotion push.

Wednesday play six matches before the end of year; Hull, leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers and Middlesbrough will travel to Hillsborough while Carlos Carvalhal’s team face trips to Norwich City, Nottingham Forest and Brentford.

Loovens told The Star: “December is a busy period. At the end of December, you can probably see what you are going to be playing for so it’s important we start winning and keep an eye on the play-offs.

“It’s important we get things going. We are six games unbeaten but we have to push on. There are a lot of games coming up so it’s important we don’t get too far behind and make sure we close the gap on the teams above us.”

When pressed on whether the Owls can still make a top-two charge, Loovens said: “Let’s focus first on the play-off spots and after that everything is possible. Of course, if we are close enough, we are going to go for it.

“But let’s focus first on Saturday, win the game and after we will see what that takes us.”

The Dutch defender has acknowledged the team need to improve offensively if they are to push on.

“We know we have to do more when we have the ball,” he said. “We know ourselves we need to do a bit more in the final third but we are working hard on it.”

