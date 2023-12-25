It's a big decision that befalls all football managers at this time of year - to train or not to train on Christmas Day?

And Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl made his long ago. The Star understands his players will report to Middlewood Road today for a training session before travelling for tomorrow's Championship clash at Coventry City.

It's an all-business way of thinking that has become more and more common in the modern game and though some clubs still acknowledge Christmas Day as a day off, the majority of players up and down the country will strap their boots on and step onto the grass for last preparations ahead of the Boxing Day schedule.

It was never in much doubt that Wednesday would fall under the banner of those training today with Röhl, a stickler for preparation who plans his training schedules weeks in advance, making the call. His training methods are understood to be intense and demanding and are believed to be well-enjoyed within the squad.

Röhl follows the practice of his near-predecessor Darren Moore in choosing to train on Christmas Day, with Wednesday players having reported for duty this time last year. A Covid-19 outbreak within the squad in 2021 meant there was effectively a day off for most players. Both Garry Monk and Carlos Carvalhal preferred to give the day off before travelling to away games later in the day.