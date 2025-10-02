Days after sending off Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder, Adam Herczeg will be back in the Steel City to oversee Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Coventry City.

Herczeg has come under fire for his handling of the game between the Blades and Southampton in midweek, which included handing Wilder his marching orders after he kicked the ball into the stands at Bramall Lane. The ball hit a fan, and by the time the United boss had got back from apologising he had been shown a red card.

Now, for what will be his 11th Championship game, it has been confirmed that Herczeg will be in charge for Wednesday’s clash with the Sky Blues on Saturday afternoon, and fans will no doubt be interested to see how he performs after making a number of contentious decisions over in S2 a few days ago.

Wilder clearly felt that a more experienced official was needed for their encounter with the Saints, though, saying, “You see the past record of the referees; if they are up and coming referees, why hasn't the referee had more Championship games this season, than the one or two that he's had? You know, this is a team that's come out of the Premier League and it's a team that went incredibly close to getting into the Premier League last season. This is a top-notch Championship game, regardless of league positions. It's a high-profile game.

Adam Herczeg back in Sheffield

“There's Stephen Martin, who's a top-class Championship referee, being a fourth official at one of the games. Going back the appointment, if it's earned, why hasn’t the referee, over the last two seasons, been a regular in the Championship? So why aren't we being given an experienced referee for this fixture?

“Or if it's somebody they think a lot about, why hasn't he refereed over the last two seasons regularly in the Championship? It just feels as if: ‘I'll tell you what, what we'll do is we'll chuck him in at Bramall Lane, and see if he does well, everything's all right and he can handle a really vociferous home support.’

“And on that front, I think sometimes as well, naturally, people think: ‘I'm going into Bramall Lane, with 27, 28, 29,000 people there. I've got to show my personality, I've got to get a grip of the game, I've got to show that I'm involved in the game.’ And I think we all know from experience the best ones are the ones that go under the radar. Well, certainly, he didn't go under the radar on Tuesday night.”

Saturday will be the first time overseeing a Wednesday game for Herczeg, but not his first trip to Hillsborough. His most recent, as a fourth official, was the 2-1 win over Middlesbrough back in April.

