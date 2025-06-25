The ongoing mess at Sheffield Wednesday has the club pinned as favourites for Championship relegation, believes Chris Waddle.

The Owls are in the midst of chaos at current, with uncertainty surrounding just about everything around the club just one day out from the start to a vital pre-season. Wednesday are the subject of a registration embargo, have been slapped with a three-window transfer ban, have players owed money for nearly a month and have no foundations on which to build their season plans at a football level.

Chansiri himself is the subject of EFL charges for his administration of the club, which has been mired in controversy throughout a decade-long stint of ownership. And with interested parties having seen enquiries to buy the club thwarted by Chansiri’s demands and business style, there seems to be no obvious route out as things stand.

Wednesday legend Waddle has been no quiet critic of the Thai’s methods over the years and has now again spoken passionately on the state of things at S6, describing the Owls owner as ‘greedy’ ahead of what looks likely to be a hugely challenging campaign on the field.

CHANSIRI CRITIC: Chris Waddle has long voiced his concerns about Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

“It's an absolute embarrassment at the minute, I've got to say,” he said. “Dejphon Chansiri is obviously a very stubborn guy, he just needs to sell the club and let someone else come in who can start work. All the hard work to get out of League One and to stay in the Championship without the greatest squad, what’s the point?

“I’m not saying that Chansiri should give it away, he wants his money, but I’m just saying he shouldn’t be greedy. Wednesday have got terrific support and the fans deserve a lot better. We need this consortium to come in and turn the club around and get them going back in the direction where they should be, but at this moment, it looks really embarrassing.

“They haven't got any pre-season friendlies organised. They haven't got anything organised. They will probably be fielding a lot of the under-21s and youth team players the way it's looking and it's totally, totally embarrassing.

“This has been happening for a couple of years now. He should have gone a long time ago because there are people that want to buy it. Everybody's looking for a bargain, we understand that, but I think the offers that we have heard about of around £50m to £65m are good offers for a Championship club.”

Other second tier clubs are pushing on with recruitment plans, with many having already started their pre-season preparations ahead of what promises to be another fiercely competitive Championship season. As reported by The Star, Wednesday will return to their Middlewood Road training base to find facilities unfinished after vast improvement works were delayed in completion.

Friendlies that would ordinarily have been secured some weeks ago have not been organised and the club’s recruitment machine is unable to get going under the current circumstances. Though absolute confirmation has been hard to come by, sources have told The Star they do not expect manager Danny Röhl to report for pre-season and though they have good players on the books, things are looking a mess.

Chansiri arrived at the club to deliver a long-awaited promotion to the Premier League but as things stand, Waddle holds little hope of anything more than a second drop to League One under his stewardship.

Speaking to OLGB, the former England international continued: “The fans deserve better and I’ve got my fingers crossed and toes crossed that something can go through in the next fortnight so they can get somebody in and start working on this football club and getting some organisation and getting some new players and looking forward to the season.

“Because at this minute and time, I've got to say, they are a certainty to be relegated.”

