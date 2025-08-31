Chris Waddle insists that Barry Bannan has earned legendary status at Sheffield Wednesday, praising his leadership and application.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waddle’s is a name that sparks core memories for so many Wednesdayites, and he was a player that truly got supporters off their seats as he produced magic in blue and white during the early 90s.

He was only at Hillsborough for a few years, but left such a mark that not a single fan would question his place as a club legend. For Bannan, though, there are still some who question his place among the club’s greats - despite over a decade of service to the club. Waddle isn’t one of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Star this week, the former England international gave his thoughts on the current Owls captain, praising his efforts over the years since making the switch from Aston Villa back in 2015.

Chris Waddle on Barry Bannan

“He’s been there a long time,” he told ‘All Wednesday’, speaking thanks to esportsbets.com. “And he’s always given 100% and is always saying the right things on behalf of the club as well. He gets on with his job, and there’s no fuss with Barry…

“He’s a good captain, a good leader, and he’ll be very important at the minute for Henrik. To have somebody like that in the changing room with the players. He’ll go down as a Wednesday legend, and rightly so... For what he’s done at the football club. As I said, he gives 110% every week and you can’t fault his application and what he’s done for Sheffield Wednesday.”

You can check out a clip of the show in the video at the top of the page, or tune in for the full episode below:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join