'Somebody like that...' - Sheffield Wednesday legend Chris Waddle gives verdict on Barry Bannan
Waddle’s is a name that sparks core memories for so many Wednesdayites, and he was a player that truly got supporters off their seats as he produced magic in blue and white during the early 90s.
He was only at Hillsborough for a few years, but left such a mark that not a single fan would question his place as a club legend. For Bannan, though, there are still some who question his place among the club’s greats - despite over a decade of service to the club. Waddle isn’t one of them.
Speaking to The Star this week, the former England international gave his thoughts on the current Owls captain, praising his efforts over the years since making the switch from Aston Villa back in 2015.
Chris Waddle on Barry Bannan
“He’s been there a long time,” he told ‘All Wednesday’, speaking thanks to esportsbets.com. “And he’s always given 100% and is always saying the right things on behalf of the club as well. He gets on with his job, and there’s no fuss with Barry…
“He’s a good captain, a good leader, and he’ll be very important at the minute for Henrik. To have somebody like that in the changing room with the players. He’ll go down as a Wednesday legend, and rightly so... For what he’s done at the football club. As I said, he gives 110% every week and you can’t fault his application and what he’s done for Sheffield Wednesday.”
