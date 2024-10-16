Sheffield Wednesday assistant talks Owls, that celebration and a very good cause - This week's All Wednesday
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Chris Powell has really taken to Sheffield Wednesday, and Sheffield Wednesday has taken to him too...
In today's special episode of All Wednesday we welcome the popular Owls assistant onto the show to discuss his work with Prostate United, his upcoming trip to meet the Royal Family, life at Hillsborough and - of course - that celebration of his.
You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but you can also find us on ShotsTV - Freeview channel 262 - and also on Freely channel 565 at 10pm this evening to get us on your big screen!
Meanwhile, for a clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.