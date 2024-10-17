Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday assistant, Chris Powell, says that he never expected his heel kick celebration to take off the way that it has done.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the Owls win, which has became more of a regular occurrence following Powell and Danny Röhl’s arrival last season, you’ll more often than not see the former England international clicking his heels in mid-air as fans of a blue and white persuasion cheer in approval.

He’s become very popular figure at Hillsborough since coming on board at Middlewood Road almost exactly a year ago, and that celebration is just one way in which he’s managed to endear himself to the Wednesdayites over the past 12 months. In the latest ‘All Wednesday’ he talked about how the celebration came about, how he’s been taken in by the city, and also the vitally important work that he’s doing with Prostate United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it was Stoke away, when Anthony Musaba scored a last-minute winner - and everyone loves one of those,” he said on this week’s episode. “The fans are over by the tunnel at Stoke, everyone was euphoric, really happy, and I just did this kick. I don’t know why!

“On Monday, it was Bambo, he’d seen it all online and asked about it. I was like ‘What kick?!’, it was one of those things I did and didn’t remember. Then I had some fans saying it was great, asking me to do it again, and I said I would if we won! I have forgotten a couple of times, but the majority of the time I remember!

“Now the fans are waiting for it, which is a bit bizarre, but it’s great, it’s just part of being all together and celebrating the wins. Because when they come around you should celebrate them.”

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but you can also find us on ShotsTV - Freeview channel 262 - and also on Freely channel 565 at 10pm every Wednesday evening to get us on your big screen! For a short clip of the show, where Powell has an important message regarding prostate cancer, check out the video at the top of the page.